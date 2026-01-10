People sit by a bonfire to keep themselves warm as cold wave continues in India (Photo Credits: X/@ANI)

Patna, January 10: Residents of Bihar’s capital woke up to biting cold and dense fog on Saturday, January 10, as winter conditions continued to tighten their grip on the region. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has maintained a cold day alert for Patna, with temperatures expected to hover around a maximum of 15–18°C and a minimum of 8–10°C.

Dense Fog, Reduced Visibility

Early morning hours saw moderate to dense fog across Patna, sharply reducing visibility and disrupting road traffic. Several long-distance trains arriving at Patna Junction reported delays due to poor visibility. While the fog is likely to thin by late morning, the IMD has forecast mostly cloudy skies, limiting sunshine through the day.

Humidity levels remain high at around 75–77%, accompanied by light westerly winds blowing at 8–10 km/h, adding a damp chill to the air. Bihar Weather Update: IMD Issues ‘Cold Day’ Alert for 30 Districts As Patna Temperature Dips Below Normal, Sabour Hits 4.4 Degrees Celsius; Dense Fog Cancels Flights, Delays Trains.

Schools Closed, AQI Remains a Concern

In view of the cold wave and foggy conditions, the Patna District Administration has extended the closure of all government and private schools up to Class 8 until January 11. Classes for Class 9 and above are allowed only between 10:30 AM and 3:30 PM.

Air quality has also deteriorated, with Patna’s Air Quality Index (AQI) recorded in the “Very Poor” category at 313 on Saturday morning. Health experts have advised children, the elderly and those with respiratory issues to avoid prolonged outdoor exposure and use masks when stepping out. Weather Forecast Today, January 10: Check Weather Updates, Rain Predictions for Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Shimla and Kolkata.

Orange Alert Across Bihar

The IMD has issued an orange alert for 25 districts of Bihar, warning of dense fog and cold day conditions over the next 48 hours. Districts including Patna, Gaya, Nalanda, Bhagalpur, Munger, Jamui, Nawada and Jehanabad are likely to experience continued fog during morning hours.

The lowest minimum temperature in the state over the past 24 hours was recorded at 5°C in Bhagalpur.

Weather Outlook

Meteorologists attribute the prevailing conditions to a western jet stream and a cyclonic circulation over neighbouring regions. While no rainfall is expected in Patna today, cold day conditions are likely to persist through Sunday. A slight rise in night temperatures by 1–2°C is possible early next week, though a full respite from the winter chill is unlikely before mid-January.

Residents have been advised to limit early morning travel, drive cautiously in foggy conditions, and take adequate precautions against the cold.

