Indian Envoy Sandhu, US Senator Feinstein Discuss COVID-19

Washington [US], May 09 (ANI): Indian Ambassador to US Taranjit Singh Sandhu on Friday held talks with Senator Dianne Feinstein on India's experiences and best practices in tackling the COVID 19."Engaging discussion with Senator @SenFeinstein on India's experiences and best practices in tackling the COVID 19. The involvement and support of people is important in overcoming the pandemic in democracies such as ours," Sandhu tweeted.A total of 56,342 confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been reported in India so far. There are 37,916 active cases of COVID-19 in the country at present. So far, 1,886 people have lost their lives due to the infection in the country.The United States is the worst affected country in the world from coronavirus with over 1.25 million cases in the countryMore than 77,000 Covid-19 related deaths have also been recorded. (ANI)

