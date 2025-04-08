Mumbai, April 8: An IndiGo flight from Jaipur made an emergency landing at Mumbai airport following a bomb threat, authorities said on Monday evening.

In a statement, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport Mumbai said, "A threat note was discovered in an aircraft en route from Jaipur (JAI) to Mumbai (BOM). As a precaution, full emergency was declared at Mumbai Airport at 2043 hrs." IndiGo Plane Bomb Threat: Flight 6E 5324 Lands Under Full Emergency Conditions in Mumbai Due to Bomb Threat.

"The flight landed safely at 20.50 hrs. Airport operations remain unaffected. CSMIA is actively coordinating with the airline and security agencies. The safety of passengers and staff remains our top priority", it added.

