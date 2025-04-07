Mumbai, April 7: A Mumbai-bound IndiGo flight from Jaipur landed here on Monday under full emergency conditions due to a bomb threat, sources said. The flight landed safely at around 8.50 pm and the aircraft was taken to a remote bay for a thorough check as part of security protocols, they said. A police official separately said there were 225 passengers besides crew members on board the aircraft, where nothing suspicious was found in the search carried out so far. IndiGo Mid-Air Crisis: Flight Makes Emergency Landing at Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Airport After 89-Year-Old Woman Dies Onboard.

"A full emergency was declared for IndiGo flight 6E 5324 from Jaipur to Mumbai of April 7 due to a bomb threat," said a source. The police official said a note about "bomb" threat to the flight was found inside the rear lavatory of the aircraft. "A bomb is waiting for you, not a joke", was written on the note, he said.