Ivory Coast Star Yan Diomande Took a 'crazy' Path from Florida High School to World Cup

Yan Diomande has had a “crazy life” and he's still only 19.

In two years, Diomande has gone from playing at a Florida high school to facing the likes of Real Madrid, Barcelona and Bayern Munich. Now the winger is heading to back to the United States for his first World Cup as one of the most-hyped young players at the tournament.

“That was this crazy life,” he told reporters last week, shortly before he was named to the Ivory Coast roster. “Everything went fast.”

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While most of the world’s top teen players were at storied club academies in Europe, Diomande was playing for DME Academy in Daytona Beach and taking local club team AS Frenzi to a national title.

He returns as the German league's rookie of the year after he scored 12 goals and assisted nine more this season for Leipzig.

A lonely time

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Diomande arrived in Florida from the Ivory Coast aged just 15, without any family members and speaking only French. He's grateful for what he learned in the U.S., but the memories are bittersweet.

“Really far away from your family, from your friends, and from the people you love, and I didn’t speak English before, so it was really difficult for me, but that was a great experience to be there,” he said.

Diomande took the unusual career path via Florida at a time when he was too young under international soccer rules to sign a pro contract outside of his home country.

He said he struggled with “unhealthy” food, the American preference for basketball over soccer and other culture clashes.

“It was a very different culture, because I’m from Africa. There’s a lot of, kind of, respect, the way you speak to people,” he said, adding the U.S. was “not the same thing.”

Moving to the Spanish league in January 2025 with Leganés — where he made his pro debut against Real Madrid — and then in July to Germany gave Diomande a chance to shine against the world's best opponents.

Those multi-million-dollar transfers will also leave a lasting financial legacy for his family and small-town Florida club Frenzi.

Two games, worlds apart

When the Ivory Coast steps out at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia for its World Cup opener against Ecuador on June 15, it'll be a world away from Diomande's previous biggest game on U.S. soil.

Back in August 2023, the winger scored both goals in front of a few dozen spectators in Loudoun, Va., as his Frenzi team beat Sporting Wichita to the title in the United Premier Soccer League, a lower-level U.S. developmental competition.

Darting past two players for the opening goal showed Diomande's speed and skill. Scoring the extra-time winner showed his stamina and ability to find space on the field.

Team owner Wayne Dorman remembers Diomande as a player so committed to his teammates that he ended a trial with a Major League Soccer team early so he could return for the championship game.

“After he scored the winning goal in that final, he cried,” Dorman told The Associated Press. “He bent on his knees and he cried in tears. He was so happy with joy. It brought him to another level. He was MVP of the tournament and it was ‘sky’s the limit’.”

Dorman remembers a player who “mesmerized” coaches with his skill at his first tryout, shrugged off rough tackles as word spread and opponents targeted him, and showed the kind of ambition and leadership that, Dorman thinks, would make him fit to be Ivory Coast's president one day.

He was also a kid who put on French-language music in Dorman's car on rides to practice and listened to the Jamaica-born Dorman's reggae in return.

A lasting legacy

However hard he personally found his time in the U.S., Diomande believes it was worth it.

“For me it was more easy to stay in USA because it’s really difficult in Africa,” he said.

Now, his rapid rise in world soccer means he can change his family's lives too.

“I know you cannot buy happiness with money but this is one part of happiness as well,” he added. “I’ve got money from Leipzig a lot to help my family, to bring my family here, take care of them.”

More could be coming. Diomande has been linked with transfers to some of Europe's biggest teams and admits it gives him extra motivation to show his best game.

Dorman said Frenzi's in line for a small slice of transfer fees as part of FIFA's programs to help teams who develop players in their youth. That would allow Frenzi to set up younger kids' teams and mean “we can sustain as a club for quite a few years,” Dorman said.

Diomande has suggested Chelsea or Real Madrid as future destinations in his career, but first comes the World Cup.

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AP World Cup coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/fifa-world-cup

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 19, 2026 09:10 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).