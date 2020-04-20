Jamia Millia Issues Order to Ensure Safety Norms Adherence During Lockdown

New Delhi [India], April 20 (ANI): Jamia Millia Islamia's (JMI) Registrar AP Siddiqui on Monday issued an order to ensure the adherence to safety guidelines in view of the coronavirus pandemic.Siddiqui has asked the establishments and residential staff quarters to follow the safety guidelines strictly and adhere to social distancing norms and has asked the people to avoid going to mosques until the situation improves.The order states that in order to further strengthen the safety of the campus, only Gate No. 4 and 13 will be operational as exit/entry points while rest of the gates will be locked until further order. According to MHA directives, all religious, social, cultural gatherings are prohibited as per social distancing norms.It further states that the RWAs are requested to take proactive steps and enforce the safety guidelines strictly by not allowing outsiders, closing multiple entry/exit gates leaving only one gate for authorised access within the residential area.In addition to that, no gathering of any kinds to be permitted, safety and health protocols to be followed and if anyone has developed symptoms of possible infection, it should be reported immediately for medical intervention and in case of any attempt to conceal or non-reporting of suspected cases will be viewed seriously. (ANI)

