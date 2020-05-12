Jammu & Kashmir Sees 55 New COVID-19 Cases, Infection Tally Stands at 934

Srinagar, May 12 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday witnessed its biggest single-day spike as 55 new COVID-19 cases were detected in the Union territory, taking the total number of cases to 934, officials said.

“Fifty-five new positive cases of coronavirus were detected in the Union territory on Tuesday," they said.

The officials said 42 cases were reported from the Kashmir Valley, out of which 27 were detected in Kulgam district alone, while Kupwara had 10 new cases.

In Jammu region, 13 cases were detected on Tuesday, out of which seven are in Kathua district, they said.

According to the officials, the total number of coronavirus cases in Jammu and Kashmir currently stands at 934.

“Of these, 844 are in Kashmir and 90 in Jammu region,” they said.

The officials added that there are 469 active cases in the Union territory - 435 in Kashmir and 34 in Jammu.

They said 455 patients have recovered in the Union territory.

The UT has so far witnessed 10 COVID-19 deaths.

