Jeetendra Receives Heart-warming Birthday Wishes from Family, Friends

New Delhi [India], April 7 (ANI): As veteran actor Jeetendra rings in his 78th birthday today, there is a flood of heart-warming wishes from his family and friends for the special occasion.Jeetendra's daughter and film, TV producer Ekta Kapoor took to Twitter and wished her father by creating a collage out of the family's old and new pictures.Along with the celebratory video, she wrote: "Happy birthday papa! You are the most positive person I know. May you stay happy and have a long joyous life. You are a role model for all of us. Love you!"Tusshar Kapoor also showered well wishes on 'Himmatwala' actor on Twitter by sharing a collage made by picture and clips of the cherishing some family moments. He wrote, "Happy birthday papa! Thank you on his behalf for all the wishes from his fans, well-wishers and the Bollywood handles!"Anil Kapoor conveyed his birthday wishes to Jeetendra in a special way. He shared a throwback picture of the actor along with him. The picture seems to be from the 90s, where both the actors are seen smiling for the camera as they pose.Along with the picture he wrote, "Wishing the forever iconic & legendary #Jeetendra ji a very happy birthday! Working with you as an actor & as a producer has always been a memorable experience for me! Hope you have a great day!" (ANI)

