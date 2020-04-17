Jharkhand Reports Total 29 COVID-19 Positive Cases

Ranchi (Jharkhand) [India], April 16 (ANI): One more person was tested positive for coronavirus on Thursday, taking the total number of cases to 29 in the state, said Health Secretary Nitin Madan Kulkarni."One more person has tested positive for COVID-19 in Jharkhand. The patient is from Dhanbad. He had returned from West Bengal. Total positive cases in the state rise to 29," Madan said.India's count of positive COVID-19 cases has risen to 12,759 the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Thursday. (ANI)

