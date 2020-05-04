Jimmy Fallon's Daughter Epically Crashes 'Tonight Show' Interview with Jon Hamm

Grammy 2020 Most Searched Nominees (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Washington D.C. [USA], May 4 (ANI): It seems like late-night television hosting runs in American comedian Jimmy Fallon's family.According to Fox News, during Friday's episode of 'The Tonight Show,' filmed remotely, the 45-year-old comedian spoke with actor Jon Hamm to discuss the upcoming 'Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt' interactive special on Netflix.While discussing the show, a child's voice can be heard saying "Hi, Daddy."To which the 49-year-old actor said, "Uh-oh, Special guest star!""Where's mom?" asks Fallon's 6-year-old daughter Winnie as she enters the frame.Winnie held up the colouring book she was carrying, opened it up to a nearly complete picture of a pig to show off to the camera.She said pridefully, "I'm working on this one, I just need to do the background."Hamm played along, asking Winnie to find various animals in her book, including a chicken.After Winnie displayed two chickens to the camera, Fallon ushered her away, saying, "all right, bye, chicken.""I'll see you later, chicken," said Hamm.Winnie could be heard yelling "I'm not a chicken!" from off-camera.Hamm's 'Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy vs the Reverend' features on Netflix on May 12. (ANI)

