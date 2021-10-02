Apple TV Plus is not renewing Joseph Gordon-Levitt-starrer Mr Corman for a second season. As per Variety, the series' final episode titled The Big Picture was released on Friday. Gordon-Levitt created, wrote, directed and executive produced the series about a fifth-grade teacher and former musician working in the San Fernando Valley. Jacqueline Fernandez Goes Beach Cleaning on 4th Anniversary of Swachh Bharat Abhiyan (View Pics).

While 'Mr Corman' is not moving ahead, Apple TV Plus is continuing to work with Gordon-Levitt on the new animated series 'Wolfboy and the Everything Factory', for which he voices a lead character and serves as executive producer. Mr Corman, which premiered on August 6, also features Debra Winger, Juno Temple, Arturo Castro, Bobby Hall (aka Logic), Alexander Jo, Jamie Chung, Shannon Woodward and Hector Hernandez. Yogi Adityanath Appoints Kangana Ranaut as the Brand Ambassador of UP's ODOP Scheme; CM Gifts Her Holy Ramjanm Bhumi Pujan Coin.

'Wolfboy and the Everything Factor' follows Wolfboy, voiced by Kassian Akhtar, an imaginative oddball who discovers a strange realm at the centre of the Earth where fantastical Sprytes create clouds, trees, rabbits, dreams, hiccups, memories and time. Wolfboy comes to realise that being different is what makes him special. Also coming this year from Apple TV Plus are Todd Haynes' documentary 'The Velvet Underground' on October 15, Simon Kinberg and David Weil's sci-fi series 'Invasion' premiering October 22, drama series 'Swagger' from NBA superstar Kevin Durant and creator Reggie Rock Bythewood coming October 29, Tom Hanks' film 'Finch,' on November 5, the third season of 'Dickinson' on November 5 and 'The Shrink Next Door' on November 12. Mahershala Ali's new film 'Swan Song' premieres December 17, while 'The Tragedy of Macbeth' premieres in theatres December 25 ahead of a January 14 release on Apple TV Plus.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)