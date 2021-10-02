On the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti and the 4th anniversary of Swachh Bharat Abhiyan on Saturday, actor Jacqueline Fernandez took up the mission to clean up beaches. The clean-up at the Mithi river bank was organised by Jacqueline's YOLO foundation. Taking to her Instagram handle, the actor posted pictures from the cleaning drive and penned a caption to motivate others to volunteer as well. War Clocks 2 Years: Tiger Shroff Opens Up About Working With His Inspiration Hrithik Roshan in YRF's Action Movie.

Her post read, "2nd October, a date which is etched in millions of hearts as it's the birth anniversary of Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi. Today, it's even more special because the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan turns 4. A clean city is the best gift we could give ourselves and other citizens."

Talking about the initiative, she added, "To do my bit on this day, I along with @jlyolofoundation and @kalambemalhar from @beachpleaseindia decided to visit the Mithi river bank to understand how we could also contribute. @beachpleaseindia has been working relentlessly to keep our city clean. They regularly conduct beach clean-ups which we all can volunteer in!! Let's all pledge together to save this beautiful city, country and planet." No Time To Die: Sajid Nadiadwala Books London Theatre to Treat Heropanti 2 Team With Daniel Craig's Bond Film.

Check Out Jacqueline Fernandez's Instagram Post Below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jacqueline Fernandez (@jacquelinef143)

Meanwhile, on the film front, Jacqueline was recently seen in the horror-comedy film, 'Bhoot Police'. She has multiple projects in the pipeline including Kick 2, Bachchan Pandey and Ram Setu.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)