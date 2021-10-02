The Yogi Adityanath government of Uttar Pradesh has roped in film actress Kangana Ranaut as the brand ambassador of its highly ambitious scheme One District One Product (ODOP). Additional Chief Secretary of UP, Navneet Sehgal said that film actress Kangana Ranaut met Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday who presented her ODOP products. Kangana Ranaut Recalls Her School Days, Shares Pictures From Childhood!

Yogi said, Kangana will be the brand ambassador of the ODOP scheme. The Yogi government has launched One District One Product (ODOP) scheme with an aim to encourage such indigenous and specialized products and crafts of UP that are not found anywhere else. Kangana Ranaut Targets Alia Bhatt for Appearing in Controversial ‘Kanyadaan’ Ad, Says ‘It Is an Anti-Hindu Propaganda’ (View Post).

Kangana Ranaut Honoured to be UP’s ODOP Scheme Ambassador

CM Yogi Adityanath Giving Holy Ramjanm Bhumi Pujan Coin to Kangana

According to an official, the actress during the meeting praised the works being done by Yogi Adityanath.

