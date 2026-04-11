Donald Trump Slams Pope Leo XIV As ‘Weak on Crime and Terrible for Foreign Policy’, Claims ‘He Wouldn’t Be in Vatican Without Me’

PHOENIX (AP) — A federal judge on Friday temporarily barred Arizona from enforcing its gambling laws against predictive market operators in a lawsuit filed by the Trump administration after state prosecutors filed criminal charges that alleged Kalshi is running an illegal gambling operation there.

The ruling by U.S. District Judge Michael Liburdi also halts Arizona’s criminal case against Kalshi, which was scheduled for an arraignment hearing Monday. After the ruling, a prosecutor said the hearing won't be held on Monday.

Liburdi said he would explain his reason for the ruling in an order, which was expected to be released Friday evening.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 11, 2026 04:45 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).