New Delhi, April 16: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday announced that India and Austria will strengthen their partnership in defence, semiconductors, quantum, and biotechnology. Addressing a joint press meet with visiting Austrian Chancellor Christian Stocker, PM Modi stated that India and Austria will ensure reliable technology and supply chains for the entire world by combining Austria's expertise with India's speed and scale.

"India and Austria have remained trustworthy partners in infrastructure, innovation and sustainability. Be it the Delhi Metro or the Atal Tunnel, Austria’s tunnelling expertise has made a strong impact...From green energy to urban development, Austrian companies have been actively contributing to India’s engineering projects," he said "Chancellor Stocker’s visit will bring new enthusiasm in trade and investment. We are glad that he has come to India with a big vision and a large business delegation. By combining Austria's expertise with India's speed and scale, we will ensure reliable technology and supply chains for the entire world. We will also strengthen our partnership in the areas of defence, semiconductors, quantum, and biotechnology," the PM added.

Extending a warm welcome to the Austrian Chancellor, PM Modi expressed happiness at Stocker choosing India for his first visit outside Europe. "We are pleased that India is your first destination outside Europe. This reflects your strong commitment to your vision and to strengthening India–Austria relations. The Austrian Chancellor’s visit to India after four decades is highly significant. Following the India–European Union Free Trade Agreement, a new chapter has begun in India–EU relations. Through Chancellor Stocker's visit, we are taking India–Austria ties into a new era."

He announced that India and Austria would promote mobility in the nursing sector. He also announced that the two nations will launch a Working Holiday Programme to encourage youth exchange. "India’s talent has the potential to enhance Austria’s innovation and productivity. In 2023, we signed a Migration and Mobility Agreement with Austria. Under this framework, we will now promote mobility in the nursing sector.

We will further boost joint research and startup cooperation. To encourage youth exchange, we are launching the India–Austria Working Holiday Programme." Calling for reform of global institutions amid the ongoing tensions in the world, PM Modi said: "Today, the entire world is passing through a very serious and tense situation. Its impact is being felt on all of us.

In such a tense global environment, India and Austria are in agreement that military conflict cannot resolve problems. Whether it is Ukraine or West Asia, we support stable, sustainable, and lasting peace. We also agree that reforming global institutions is essential for addressing the growing global challenges, and eradicating terrorism is our shared commitment."

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