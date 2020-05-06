Juventus Players Return to Training

Turin [Italy], May 6 (ANI): Juventus players have started individual training at the Continassa Juventus Training Center, the club confirmed on Tuesday."After a day of tests and exams carried out yesterday at J Medical, some of the Juventus players started training at the Continassa Juventus Training Center, where they officially began their recovery to regain competitive form," the club said in a statement.Expressing joy over returning to the field, Leonardo Bonucci said it is a 'new beginning'."A new beginning, a step forward, an old friend found. Small things that let us look to the future with positivity," Bonucci tweeted in Italian. However, Cristiano Ronaldo, who returned to Turin on Monday from Madeira, will spend two weeks in quarantine before starting his training. Although players were allowed to return to training from Monday, Italian Sports Minister Vincenzo Spadafora on Sunday (local time) said that it is too early to talk about the resumption of the football season.Spadafora, in a Facebook post, also said that players will only be able to train individually when they return to training, adding that teams' training will not resume until May 18. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)