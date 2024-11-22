Mangaluru, November 22: A 70-year-old man has been accused of raping a three-year-old girl in Balepuni village, located in the Ullal taluk of Dakshina Kannada district, police said on Friday. The incident came to light following a complaint filed by the child's mother. On Thursday, while playing near an areca nut shop, the girl alleged that the shopkeeper, identified as Abdulla, had made inappropriate physical contact with her. Concerned about her daughter's discomfort, the mother sought medical attention, police said. France Shocker: Man Rapes Daughter For Years, Offers Her to Strangers For Sex; Sentenced to 20 Years in Jail.

Based on the mother's complaint, a case has been registered at the Konaje police station under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and Section 65 (rape) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). The accused has been arrested and is currently in judicial custody. The investigation is underway, he added.

