Actor Tabu has wrapped up the second shoot schedule of her upcoming espionage thriller 'Khufiya' on Tuesday. Taking to her Instagram handle, Tabu shared a picture of herself with her team and wrote, "End of schedule 2.#khufiya @vishalrbhardwaj." Khufiya at TUDUM 2021: Vishal Bhardwaj’s Spy Thriller Based on True Events Starring Ali Fazal, Tabu Is Captivating (Watch Video).

Helmed by ace filmmaker Vishal Bhardwaj, 'Khufiya' is based on the espionage novel 'Escape to Nowhere' by Amar Bhushan. The Netflix project is a story about Krishna Mehra, an R&AW operative who is assigned to track down India's defence secrets. Khufiya: Tabu and Ali Fazal Roped In by Vishal Bhardwaj for a Spy Thriller Based on True Events!

The spy thriller also stars Ali Fazal, Wamiqa Gabbi, and Ashish Vidyarthi in pivotal roles.

