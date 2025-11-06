Fact Check: Did Zohran Mamdani Play Tabu and Irrfan Khan’s Baby in Mira Nair’s ‘The Namesake’? Here’s the Truth!

On November 4, 2025, Zohran Mamdani, the 34-year-old Indian-origin politician, made history by becoming New York City’s youngest mayor and the first Indian-American and Muslim to hold the position. A Democrat and a Democratic Socialist, Mamdani’s victory has drawn a sharp divide — with many celebrating his grassroots politics as a challenge to corporate power, while others have resorted to racist and Islamophobic attacks online and in media discussions. Zohran Mamdani Wins New York City Mayoral Election 2025, To Become First Muslim and First South Asian Mayor of NYC.

As congratulations poured in from across the world, curiosity about Mamdani’s background and early life also skyrocketed - especially given his family’s rich creative and intellectual legacy. Born in Kampala, Uganda, in 1991, Mamdani is the son of acclaimed filmmaker Mira Nair and prominent academic and political theorist Mahmood Mamdani. The family later moved to South Africa, and then to New York, where Zohran grew up surrounded by art, activism, and progressive ideas.

Before turning to politics, Mamdani dabbled in creative work, including film and music. He worked as a third assistant director on his mother’s Disney production Queen of Katwe and made a brief cameo in the film as a “Bookie Student.” He also co-created a Ugandan-inspired rap track called #1 Spice under his stage name Young Cardamom, which featured in the film’s soundtrack. Zohran Mamdani’s Film Debut: Did You Know New York’s Youngest Mayor Had a Cameo in Mom Mira Nair’s ‘Queen of Katwe’? (Watch Video).

The Viral Rumour About 'The Namesake'

Recently, social media has been buzzing with a viral post claiming that Zohran Mamdani appeared as a baby in Mira Nair’s 2007 film The Namesake - the adaptation of Jhumpa Lahiri’s acclaimed novel.

The post includes a video of a baby from the movie, suggesting it was young Zohran, who supposedly played the infant version of Gogol Ganguli, the character later portrayed by Kal Penn.

That Baby Ain't Zohran Mamdani

However, this claim doesn’t hold up to scrutiny. The Namesake was released in 2007, when Mamdani was already 16 years old - clearly ruling out the possibility of him playing a baby in the film. The confusion appears to have originated from fan speculation, which was later clarified by the original poster, who confirmed they were joking.

More About 'The Namesake'

Released in 2007, The Namesake is a moving drama directed by Mira Nair and based on the novel by Jhumpa Lahiri. The film stars Irrfan Khan, Tabu, and Kal Penn, and follows the struggles of a Bengali immigrant family adapting to life in the United States. The story centres on Gogol Ganguli, a young man caught between his parents’ traditions and his own modern identity.

Acclaimed for its emotional depth, cultural nuance, and Nair’s sensitive direction, The Namesake remains one of her most celebrated works - a poignant exploration of identity and belonging that continues to resonate nearly two decades later.

