Virat Kohli, the prolific Indian batsman, added another illustrious chapter to his storied career on Sunday, January 18, 2026, by smashing his 54th One Day International (ODI) century against New Zealand in Indore. This monumental knock not only extended his record for most ODI hundreds but also marked his 85th century across all formats of international cricket, underscoring his enduring class and insatiable hunger for runs. When is Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma’s Next International Match?

A Milestone in Indore

Kohli's latest century, a valiant 124 runs off 108 balls, came during the third and final ODI of the series against New Zealand. Despite his heroic effort, which included 10 fours and 3 sixes, India ultimately fell short in their chase of 337, losing the match by 41 runs and the series 2-1. However, the day belonged to Kohli for his individual brilliance. During this innings, he surpassed former Australian captain Ricky Ponting to become the highest run-scorer at the crucial number three position in ODIs. Furthermore, this was Kohli's seventh ODI century against New Zealand, making him the player with the most ODI hundreds against the Black Caps, surpassing the likes of Ponting and Virender Sehwag who both had six.

Virat Kohli: The Century Machine

With 85 international centuries, Kohli now holds the second-most centuries in international cricket, a testament to his remarkable consistency and longevity in the game. His tally includes 54 centuries in One Day Internationals, 30 in Test cricket, and one in Twenty20 Internationals. Kohli notably surpassed Sachin Tendulkar's long-standing record for most ODI centuries in November 2023, when he scored his 50th hundred in the format during the 2023 Cricket World Cup semi-final against New Zealand. His Test career, which concluded with his retirement from the format in May 2025, saw him accumulate 30 centuries, including seven double centuries, the joint fourth-most by any player. His sole T20I century came in the 2022 Asia Cup against Afghanistan. Virat Kohli Scores His 54th One-Day International Hundred, Slams 91-Ball Ton During IND vs NZ 3rd ODI 2026.

Legacy and Impact

Often dubbed "King Kohli" and the "Chase Master," Virat Kohli's ability to perform under pressure and guide his team to victory, particularly in run-chases, has defined much of his career. His aggressive batting style, combined with exceptional fitness and mental resilience, has made him a global cricketing icon. Despite a brief lean patch between 2020 and 2022, Kohli has emphatically returned to form, demonstrating his unwavering commitment to excellence. His continued performance, even after stepping down from captaincy across formats and retiring from Test cricket, highlights his singular focus on contributing with the bat.

As Virat Kohli continues to defy age and expectations, his pursuit of Sachin Tendulkar's record of 100 international centuries remains a captivating narrative in the cricketing world. His latest century against New Zealand serves as a powerful reminder of his unparalleled skill and his enduring legacy as one of cricket's most dominant and celebrated batsmen.

