Following the conclusion of India's home One-Day International (ODI) series against New Zealand, cricket fans are looking ahead to when the sport's most prolific active pairing will next take the field. With both Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli now focusing their international commitments exclusively on the 50-over format, their appearances have become targeted events in a busy global calendar.

The landscape of Indian cricket shifted significantly over the past year. Following India's T20 World Cup triumph in June 2024, both stalwarts retired from the shortest format. This was followed by their retirement from Test cricket in May 2025, a move designed to manage their workloads and extend their careers in the ODI arena through to the 2027 Cricket World Cup.

Consequently, while India prepares for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup in February and March 2026, Sharma and Kohli will be notable absentees. The national side will instead be led by younger captains in the T20I and Test formats, leaving the veteran duo to prepare for a series of high-profile ODI assignments later in the year.

India Upcoming ODI Matches

After a brief hiatus during the T20 World Cup and the 2026 Indian Premier League (IPL) season, the duo is expected to return for the Afghanistan tour of India in June. This home assignment will serve as the primary competitive return for the pair before a major summer tour of the United Kingdom.

The most anticipated window for fans is the July 2026 tour of England. India is scheduled to play a three-match ODI series at iconic venues, including Lord's and Edgbaston. This tour is viewed as a critical litmus test for the veterans as they face world-class opposition in challenging swinging conditions.

India's ODI Schedule 2026

The following table outlines the confirmed and provisional ODI series where Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli are expected to feature this year:

Date Series / Opposition Venue Status June 2026 Afghanistan tour of India India Dates TBA 14 July 2026 1st ODI vs England Edgbaston, Birmingham Confirmed 16 July 2026 2nd ODI vs England Sophia Gardens, Cardiff Confirmed 19 July 2026 3rd ODI vs England Lord's, London Confirmed September 2026 India tour of Bangladesh Bangladesh Dates TBA Oct – Nov 2026 India tour of New Zealand New Zealand Dates TBA December 2026 Sri Lanka tour of India India Dates TBA

The strategic decision to limit their participation to ODIs underscores the BCCI’s intent to keep the two legends fresh for the next 50-over World Cup. By bypassing the physical toll of five-day Tests and the high-intensity sprint of T20Is, Kohli and Sharma are aiming to maintain the peak physical condition required to lead India’s batting charge in the next global cycle.

