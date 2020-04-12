Kolkata Police Arrests 267 People for Lockdown Violations

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], April 12 (ANI): As many as 267 people have been arrested for lockdown violations, Kolkata police said on Sunday.According to the Health Ministry, the number of coronavirus cases in the West Bengal stands at 134.With 918 new positive COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours and 31 deaths, the total number of coronavirus cases in India on Sunday climbed to 8447, including 764 cured and discharged, 1 migrated and 273 deaths, said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. (ANI)

