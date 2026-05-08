Boney Kapoor, Janhvi and Khushi Kapoor Win Legal Battle; Madras High Court Dismisses ‘Vexatious’ Suit Over Sridevi’s Chennai Property

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The Madras High Court has provided a major legal victory to film producer Boney Kapoor and his daughters, Janhvi and Khushi Kapoor, by dismissing a civil suit that challenged their ownership of a prime Chennai property purchased by the late actress Sridevi in 1988. Justice T.V. Thamilselvi set aside a previous order from a Chengalpattu court, effectively ending a battle over the 2.70-acre land parcel located in Sholinganallur.

Sridevi Property Deal Challenged in Court

The case was initiated in 2025 by three individuals MC Sivakami, MC Natarajan and Chandrabhanu-who claimed to be the rightful heirs of the late MC Chandrasekaran. They alleged that the 1988 sale deeds executed in favor of Sridevi, her mother, and her sister were fraudulent, asserting that the sellers lacked a valid title at the time. The plaintiffs claimed they only discovered the "fraud" in 2023 after a patta (land ownership document) was issued in the names of Boney, Janhvi and Khushi Kapoor.

Court Dismisses Property Case Against Kapoor Family

In a sharp judgment delivered on May 7, 2026, Justice Thamilselvi dismissed the property-related claims against the Kapoor family, calling the lawsuit an “abuse of the process of law.” The court ruled that the suit, filed nearly four decades after the disputed 1988 property transaction, was clearly barred by the statute of limitations and found it “totally unbelievable” that the plaintiffs only learned about the sale in 2023. The judgment also noted that the plaintiffs failed to establish legal standing, as they were not recognised as Class I heirs of MC Chandrasekaran, while the legal heir certificate they relied upon had already been cancelled by revenue authorities. Additionally, the court highlighted that Chandrasekaran himself never challenged the transaction during his lifetime, leading the judge to describe the case as a “vexatious attempt to grab the property.”

Court Confirms Sridevi Family’s Ownership Rights

Following Sridevi’s passing in 2018, the property often cited by the family as a cherished personal sanctuary lawfully devolved to her husband and daughters. The High Court's rejection of the plaint under Order VII Rule 11 of the Code of Civil Procedure confirms the Kapoors as the rightful owners, protecting Sridevi's long-standing estate from further litigation.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (ETimes), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 08, 2026 04:29 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).