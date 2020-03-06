Lahiri Starts with 74, Needs Solid Second Round at Palmer Invitational

Orlando (Florida), Mar 6 (PTI) Indian golfer Anirban Lahiri had just one birdie and three bogeys in a card of two-over 74, which left him in a precarious Tied-80th place after the opening round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational on the PGA Tour here.

Lahiri's sole birdie came on fourth and it was flanked by a bogey on either side and he ended the day with a bogey. He had a three-putt bogey on fifth.

Lahiri hit eighth of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation but missed a few birdie chances that cost him.

Meanwhile Matt Every leads the field at 7-under while Rory McIlroy is in second at 6 under.

McIlroy, who has finished in Top 10 in every tournament since September, shot a 6-under 66, while Every's only two PGA TOUR victories in 237 starts have been back-to-back at Bay Hill.

He was one better than McIlroy at 65. Interestingly, Every shot 85 in the last round at The Honda Classic last week.

McIlroy had his sixth consecutive opening round of 68 or lower.

Scottie Scheffler shot a bogey-free 67 and joined Talor Gooch two shots behind. Scheffler was the player of the year on the Korn Ferry Tour. Christian Bezuidenhout was in the group at 68 along with Keith Mitchell and Graeme McDowell.

Phil Mickelson in the afternoon and Adam Scott in the morning 77 each as only 18 players from the 120 field broke 70.

