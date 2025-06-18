Pratapgarh (UP), Jun 18 (PTI) A total of 12 people were injured after a violent clash broke out between two groups on Wednesday over alleged irregularities in development projects in a village here, police said.

The incident occurred in Nauhar Hussainpur village.

Also Read | Bengaluru Water Cut: BWSSB Announces 24-Hour Water Supply Disruption on June 19 Amid Urgent Cauvery Pipeline Work; Check Timings and List of Affected Areas.

Additional Superintendent of Police (East) Shailendra Lal said that last month, Pramod Singh of Singathi village had lodged a complaint against Nauhar Hussainpur village head Bharat Singh, alleging irregularities in the development projects.

"On May 14, an argument had taken place between both parties during an inquiry into the allegations. The matter escalated on Wednesday evening, leading to physical violence and an exchange of fire," Lal said.

Also Read | Ayatollah Khamenei India Connection: Iran Supreme Leader Traces His Roots to Uttar Pradesh.

Surendra Pratap Singh, a member of the village head's group, suffered a gunshot injury during the firing while 11 others from both sides were injured in the clash, police said.

All the injured are currently receiving treatment at a medical college.

Police have launched an investigation and are taking appropriate legal action in connection with the incident, the official added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)