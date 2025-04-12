New Delhi, Apr 12 (PTI) A 19-year-old youth was arrested after he allegedly hit two pedestrians, one of whom died, in northeast Delhi's Nand Nagri area on Saturday afternoon, police said.

The accused was identified as Bilal, a resident of Nand Nagri, they said.

The incident took place around 1.15 pm when Bhogi Ram (65) and Subhash Chand (43) were struck by a car that Bilal was driving.

They were immediately rushed to GTB Hospital where doctors declared Ram dead and Chand is currently undergoing treatment, a senior police officer said.

The car was found at the accident site in a damaged condition, he said

A case has been registered at Nand Nagri Police Station under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Bilal was arrested.

Further investigation is underway, he added.

