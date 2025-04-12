New Delhi, April 12: The Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs) today, April 12, began the registration process for RRB ALP Recruitment 2025. Candidates who are interested in applying for the Assistant Loco Pilot or RRB ALP recruitment can do so by visiting the official website of RRB at rrbapply.gov.in. The last date to apply for the RRB ALP Recruitment 2025 is May 11, while the last date to pay the application fee is May 13.

It must be noted that the modification window will open on May 14 and close on May 23. The RRB ALP recruitment drive aims to fill 9,970 Assistant Loco Pilot posts in the organisation. Interested and eligible candidates can check the educational qualifications through the Detailed Notification available here. To apply for ALP recruitment, the candidate's age should be between 18 and 30 years. Assam SEBA HSLC Result 2025 Out: State School Education Board Declares Class 10 Results; Pass Percentage Drops to 63.98%.

How to Apply for RRB ALP Recruitment 2025:

Visit the official website of RRBs

On the homepage, click on the RRB ALP Recruitment 2025 link

A new page will open

Enter using your registration details

Fill out the application form

Pay the application fee

Click on submit

Download the confirmation page

Take a printout for future reference

According to the official notification, the selection process will comprise of First Stage CBT (CBT-1), Second Stage CBT (CBT-2), Computer Based Aptitude Test (CBAT), Document Verification (DV) and Medical Examination (ME). The application fee for all candidates is INR 500. However, those applicants who belong to SC, ST, Ex-Servicemen, Female, Transgender, Minorities or Economically Backward Class (EBC), the application fee is INR 250. AP Inter Results 2025 Declared: Manabadi BIEAP 1st, 2nd Year Result Out at resultsbie.ap.gov.in, Know How To Check Scorecard.

Applicants must note that only online fee payments made through internet banking, debit/credit cards, or UPI will be accepted. Candidates must mention their bank details in their application form to receive the refundable portion of their examination fee. For more details, applicants can check the official website of the Railway Recruitment Board.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 12, 2025 06:24 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).