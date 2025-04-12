BR Ambedkar Jayanti, also popularly known as Ambedkar Jayanti or Bhim Jayanti, marks the birth anniversary of Bhimrao Ramji Ambedkar, who is known as the ‘Father of the Indian Constitution’. BR Ambedkar Jayanti 2025 falls on Monday, April 14. The day marks BR Ambedkar's birthday who was born on April 14, 1891. His birthday is also referred to as Equality Day by some in India. Ambedkar was a visionary leader, social reformer, jurist, economist, and the chief architect of the Indian Constitution. Babasaheb Ambedkar's first birthday was publicly celebrated on April 14, 1928 in Pune by Janardan Sadashiv Ranapisay, who was a social activist. Ranapisay was the one who started the tradition of Babasaheb's birth anniversary of Ambedkar Jayanti. Ambedkar Jayanti 2025 Rangoli Designs: Simple yet Meaningful Rangoli Patterns To Celebrate the Spirit of Equality and Social Justice on Bhim Jayanti (Watch Videos).

Ambedkar was born on April 14, 1891, in the town and military cantonment of Mhow, which is now in Madhya Pradesh. He passed his matriculation in 1907 following which he pursued BA honours in economics and political science from Elphinstone College. He enrolled in Columbia University, New York for the Masters of Arts and got his PhD in economics in 1927. In 1916, he got the admission for the Bar Course at Gray's Inn along with this he also did another doctoral thesis in economics from the London School of Economics. Ambedkar was a master in 64 subjects and was proficient in 11 languages. In this article, let's know more about BR Ambedkar Jayanti 2025 date and the significance of the annual event.

BR Ambedkar Jayanti 2025 Date

BR Ambedkar Jayanti 2025 falls on Monday, April 14.

BR Ambedkar Jayanti Significance

BR Ambedkar Jayanti is an important day that honours Dr. Ambedkar’s contributions to Indian society, particularly in fighting against social discrimination and working for the upliftment of marginalized communities. Ambedkar Jayanti processions are carried out by his followers at Chaitya Bhoomi in Mumbai and Deeksha Bhoomi in Nagpur.

In India, large numbers of people visit local statues commemorating Ambedkar in procession with lot of fanfare. It's a public holiday in several Indian states and is celebrated with great respect and enthusiasm, especially by followers of Ambedkar's teachings.

