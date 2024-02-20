Shimla, Feb 20 (PTI) Himachal Pradesh Congress MLAs Rajinder Rana and Sudhir Sharma on Tuesday joined candidates of various government recruitment exams who have been sitting on a dharna for several days here demanding early declaration of results.

Rana had earlier also raised the issue of the protesting candidates in a letter to Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu and also posted the letter on Facebook.

Also Read | NHAI Removes Paytm Payments Bank From List of Authorised Banks for FASTag Services; Know How to Deactivate and Open New FASTag Account.

Speaking to media persons here earlier in the day, the MLA said, "The candidates who appeared for various examinations, including junior office assistants (IT), secretariat clerks, drawing masters and others, apprised me that the Supreme Court has given an order in their favour on December 9, 2023 and the state government should declare the results."

The erstwhile Himachal Pradesh Staff Selection Commission (HPSSC) had conducted examinations for 2,711 posts in various departments but the results have not been declared and there have been cases where marriages broke off as the candidates were without a job and now, the youth is losing patience, Rana said.

Also Read | KCET Exam 2024: Registration for Karnataka Common Entrance Test Examination Ends on February 20, Apply Online at kea.kar.nic.in.

The HPSSC was scrapped in February 2023, two months after a paper leak incident in which the vigilance department arrested the commission's senior assistant Uma Azad with a solved question paper and Rs 2.5 lakh in cash and later, the results of several examinations were withheld over irregularities in examinations.

Rana also advocated for jobs to about 5,000 youngsters struggling to get employment on compassionate grounds in various departments.

Congress MLA from Dharamshala Sudhir Sharma said the government should give conditional appointment letters to the job aspirants as done in some other states.

Earlier, Rana had written to Sukhu that even after 14 months of formation of the government, the youth are still waiting for jobs. PTI/BPL

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)