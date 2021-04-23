Baripada (Odisha), Apr 23 (PTI) Two women died and another person was seriously injured when a pick-up van hit a motorcycle on NH-18 in Baripada town on Friday, police said.

The accident took place in Murgabadi area of the town.

The injured bike rider was admitted to PRM Medical College and Hospital here, Birendra Senapati, inspector-in- charge of Baripada Town police station, said.

The pick-up van has been seized and the driver has been arrested, Senapati said.

