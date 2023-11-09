Budaun (UP), Nov 9 (PTI) Two men riding a motorcycle were killed when they were hit by an unknown vehicle from behind in the Zarif Nagar Police Station area, an officer said on Thursday.

Station House Officer Rakesh Kumar said, "Nanhe (25) and Maniram (23) who were travelling on a bike were killed after being hit by an unknown vehicle from behind on Budaun-Delhi road Wednesday evening."

Also Read | Uttarakhand Day 2023 Date: Know the History & Significance of Uttarakhand Sthapna Diwas That Marks the State Foundation Day.

Two other men who were riding the same bike and sustained serious injuries have been admitted to a hospital, he said.

Police have sent the victims' bodies for post mortem.

Also Read | CAT 2023 Exam Admit Card Out at iimcat.ac.in: Hall Ticket for Common Eligibility Test Examination Released, Know Steps To Download.

Kumar said efforts are on to identify the driver of the unknown vehicle that hit the motorcycle.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)