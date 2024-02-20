Agra, February 20: Two persons died and one was injured when a blast took place in a machine in a factory here on Tuesday evening, police said. The factory is located in the Sarafa market in Namak ki Mandi, a congested locality, they said. Agra Shocker: Businessman Suffers Serious Injuries After Road Accident, People Loot Money Instead of Helping Him; Video Surfaces.

According to eyewitnesses, the blast occurred around 7:45 pm when workers were operating the machine. The injured has been hospitalised and the bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination, police said.

An investigation is underway to ascertain the cause of the blast, they said.

