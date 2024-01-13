In a shocking incident, a businessman, who was involved in an accident in Agra, was left to suffer without any help. As he battled for his life, onlookers took advantage of the situation and looted him. Despite his desperate need for assistance, the lack of timely help led to the unfortunate demise of the businessman. Adding to the tragedy, it was reported that the onlookers looted Rs 1 lakh from him. After the video of the incident went viral, the Agra police has launched probe. Agra Road Accident: Three Killed, Multiple Injured as Canter Truck Goes on Rampage on National Highway-19 (Watch Video).

People Loot Money in Agra

उपरोक्त के सम्बन्ध में थाना सिकन्दरा पुलिस टीम द्वारा अभियोग पंजीकृत कर, आवश्यक कार्यवाही की जा रही है — POLICE COMMISSIONERATE AGRA (@agrapolice) January 13, 2024

