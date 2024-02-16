A shocking incident of animal cruelty has emerged from Agra, Uttar Pradesh, where a street dog was reportedly beaten severely by two individuals before being dragged along the road by a motorcycle. The incident, which took place in the Shastripuram area under the jurisdiction of the Sikandra police station, has been captured in a 47-second video that is being widely shared and criticised on social media. The disturbing footage shows one man tying the legs of an injured dog with a rope while another waits on a bike. After securing the dog, the man mounts the bike and they begin to drag the helpless animal along the road. After the video of the animal cruelty went viral and sparked widespread outrage among netizens, police sprung into action and arrested the duo. Animal Cruelty Caught on Camera in UP: Dog Tied to Bike, Dragged Along Road in Ghazipur; Video of Horrific Act Surfaces.

Animal Cruelty in Agra (Disturbing Visuals)

