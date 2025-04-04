Bareilly (UP), Apr 4 (PTI) Police have booked and suspended the in-charge of the Fatehganj police post, and two constables for allegedly abducting a farmer for ransom here, officials said on Friday.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Anurag Arya said, "An FIR has been registered against the post-in-charge, Sub-Inspector (SI) Balveer Singh, and constables Mohit Chaudhary and Himanshu for kidnapping, issuing threats and extortion."

He announced an immediate suspension of the accused and ordered departmental action.

According to police reports, Balveer, a farmer from Bhitora village under the Fatehganj West police station, was forcibly taken from his residence on Thursday night. The accused officers allegedly barged into his home, and conducted a search. They then kidnapped him and took him to a private residence in the rubber factory colony.

The accused reportedly demanded Rs 2 lakh from Balveer's family for his release, falsely accusing him of involvement in smack smuggling. Balveer has no prior criminal record. Balveer's family immediately notified Bareilly Range Inspector General of Police (IG) Dr Rakesh Singh and SSP Anurag Arya.

CO Highway Nilesh Mishra was dispatched to investigate the matter. Upon his arrival, the accused officers had fled. Mishra secured Balveer's release and submitted a detailed report to the SSP.

The accused are currently absconding, and police teams have been formed to apprehend them. A departmental investigation has also been initiated, said the SSP.

