New Delhi, Dec 20 (PTI) Three cyber fraudsters who duped a family of Rs 5 lakh by posing as Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) officers have been arrested, police said on Friday.

The accused, identified as Satish Kumar Yadav (28), Sunil Kumar (34), and Shivam (27), were apprehended from Gurgaon on Thursday, they said.

Also Read | Ladki Bahin Yojana December Installment Date: When Will Woman Beneficiaries Get INR 1,500 in Maharashtra? CM Devendra Fadnavis Gives Update.

"A resident of south Delhi's CR Park filed a complaint stating that her husband received a message from an individual claiming to be a CBI inspector. The fraudster alleged that their son was involved in a rape case and demanded Rs 5 lakh for his release," Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Ankit Chauhan said.

The officer further said that in panic, the family transferred the amount, only to later discover that their son was safe and innocent.

Also Read | What Is ChatGPT WhatsApp Number? How Does It Work? Know More About OpenAI’s New Experimental Feature, Step-by-Step Guidelines To Use It.

The police said that a case was registered in the matter and a probe launched.

"Analysis of financial transactions revealed that the stolen money was transferred to multiple bank accounts in Bikaner and Jaipur to evade detection but the team traced the suspects and apprehended them in Gurgaon," said the DCP.

During interrogation, the accused men confessed to their crimes, the police said, adding that Yadav orchestrated the scam by arranging mule accounts, while Kumar and Shivam used the funds for personal expenses and credit card payments.

Police recovered five mobile phones, two debit cards, and froze Rs 2.11 lakh in bank accounts of the accused, they said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)