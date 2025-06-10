Gurugram, Jun 10 (PTI) Three people have been arrested for allegedly killing a caretaker of a paying guest accommodation here following an argument over Rs 2,000, police said on Tuesday.

The accused were identified as Rahul (20), Suraj (23) and Bittu (31). They were arrested from the Delhi-Jhajjar bypass road on Monday, police said.

On June 5, a man was found dead in a room in Shri Syam PG in Jat colony, Farrukhnagar. The police reached the spot and the deceased was identified as Narender alias Tota. He used to work as a caretaker in the same PG, police said.

According to the complaint filed by Narender's brother, on June 3 his brother had a scuffle with Rahul, Bittu and Suraj over money transactions. They had threatened to kill him.

Then on June 5, Narendra was found dead in a PG room. Based on his complaint, an FIR was registered at Farrukhnagar police station.

"The accused are labourers. Narendra had rented them a room in the PG for Rs 5,000. They had paid Rs 3,000 and were trying to avoid paying the remaining Rs 2,000 of the rent," a spokesperson of the Gurugram Police said.

"Narendra used to harass and abuse them repeatedly for the outstanding rent of Rs 2000, due to which scuffles broke out between them on several occasions. On the night of June 4, a brawl broke out between them again and they strangled him to death. We are questioning the accused", he added.

