Thane, Apr 10 (PTI) Police have arrested three persons who were allegedly planning to rob passers-by on a highway in Maharashtra's Thane district and seized a pistol and a knife from their possession, an official said on Wednesday.

Acting on a tip-off, a police team found five persons engaged in discussions near Talavali Naka in Bhiwandi area early Tuesday morning.

It was suspected that they were planning a highway robbery, the official from Nizampura police station said.

Three of them were caught while two managed to escape, he said.

The police seized a country-made pistol, an air gun, a large knife, chili powder and a rope from their possession, the official said.

The arrested accused, in the age group of 19 to 26 years, were booked under sections 399 (preparation for committing dacoity) and 402 (assembling for the purpose of committing dacoity) of the Indian Penal Code as well as provisions of the Arms Act and the Maharashtra Police Act, he said.

