Army Medical Corps celebrated its 260th Raising Day on 03rd April 2024. Raised in the year 1764, the Corps has rendered selfless service to the nation over centuries of progress, development, dedication & sacrifice, both in combat and in peace, living up to the Corps motto of ‘Sarve Santu Niramaya’ meaning ‘let all be free from disease’. Army Medical Corps Raising Day 2024: Know History, Significance and Lesser-Known Facts About AMC on Its 260th Establishment Day.

Chief of Army Staff Gen Manoj Pande, and Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari attended an event in New Delhi that was organized to mark the Raising Day, and to honour the achievements and celebrate the Esprit-de-Corps of AMC. A video commemorating distinguished achievement of the Armed Forces Medical Services was also screened during the event which was attended by more than 700 veterans of AFMS as well as by civil & service dignitaries.

#IndianArmy#EasternCommand #NationFirst#WeCare On the occasion of the 260th Corps Day of the #ArmyMedicalCorps, Lt Gen RC Tiwari, #ArmyCdrEC extends best wishes and felicitations to all Ranks, Veterans, Civilian Staff and their families. Under the flagship motto of Sarve… pic.twitter.com/4GDyvRoHwz — EasternCommand_IA (@easterncomd) April 3, 2024

The AMC Raising Day celebrates the contributions of thousands of Officers, JCOs and other ranks of the Army Medical Corps who have been successful in impacting the lives of the Armed Forces personnel, families and veterans. As part of UN Peace Keeping Missions and HADR activities on foreign soil, the Corps has excelled in every sphere of medical care.

On the occasion of the 260th Raising Day of Army Medical Corps, salute to the relentless fighters who selflessly serve to heal & protect the nation's heroes. Their unwavering care towards the well-being of soldiers stand as a testament to their remarkable service. 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/2k6taMBt3X — A. Bharat Bhushan Babu (@SpokespersonMoD) April 3, 2024

In its endeavour to enhance optimal Combat Medical Care and superlative state-of-the-art peace time medical care, the AMC in its 260th year has set a benchmark in professionalism, courage & compassion beyond the call of duty while relentlessly marching towards the ultimate goal of ‘Swastha Bharat, Viksit Bharat’.

