Noida, Jun 16 (PTI) A 30-year-old man died after falling from the fourth floor of a hotel in Sector 49 here, the police said on Monday, adding that the circumstances leading to his death remain unclear.

"A youth identified as Kaushal had gone to meet his friends working in a hotel and was staying in their room," Sector 49 Police Station in-charge Anuj Kumar Saini said.

Also Read | Thane Water Cut on June 19: Several Parts of City To Face 12-Hour Supply Disruption on Thursday, Check Full List of Affected Areas.

Late on Sunday night, Kaushal fell from the fourth floor of the hotel under suspicious circumstances, after which his friend Kuldeep and others took him to the hospital where the doctors declared him dead, he added.

Kaushal's body was sent for post-mortem.

Also Read | Bodoland Lottery Result Today, June 16, 2025: Assam State Lottery Sambad Monday Lucky Draw Results Declared, Check Winners List With Ticket Numbers.

Meanwhile, Kaushal's family has been informed about the incident, and further investigation is underway, Saini said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)