Mumbai, Jun 21 (PTI) Hyderabad-based 3F Oil Palm on Saturday said it has joined hands with the Assam government to launch the annual mega oil palm plantation drive under the National Mission on Edible Oils -- Oil Palm (NMEO-OP), at Digandu Village 5 in Dima Hasao district.

The plantation has been established on a 20-hectare site dedicated to sustainable agricultural practices to boost domestic edible oil production, the company said in a statement.

"Our mission is to empower farmers through sustainable agriculture, ensuring long-term income stability and access to markets," 3F Oil Palm Vice President Srinivasarao Kilari said.

