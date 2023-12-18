Jalaun (UP), Dec 18 (PTI) Four persons were killed and as many injured when their pick-up van was hit by a truck near a toll plaza here, police said on Monday.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Iraj Raja said some people were travelling from Madhya Pradesh in a pick-up truck that was hit by a truck near Katehari toll plaza on Sunday night, killing four persons, including two minors.

Also Read | DU Recruitment 2023: Vacancies Notified for 51 Assistant Professor Posts, Apply Online at colrec.uod.ac.in.

The deceased has been identified as Aniruddha (2), Priyanka (28), Nancy (16) and Munni Devi (50), the police officer said, adding the injured have been taken to hospital.

"The truck is being identified and its driver will be arrested soon," the SP said.

Also Read | SBI CBO Recruitment 2023: Registration for 5,280 Posts of Circle Based Officers Ends Tomorrow, Apply Online at sbi.co.in.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)