New Delhi, May 11 (PTI) As many as 476 students and residents from Andhra Pradesh and Telangana have been evacuated from Jammu and Kashmir and other states sharing border with Pakistan, the state governments said on Sunday.

According to a statement, 350 students from Andhra Pradesh have reached the national capital, including 100 who arrived on Sunday from Jammu and Kashmir and adjoining states.

"Ninety students have already departed for their respective hometowns across Andhra Pradesh while 260 remain under our care," an Andhra Pradesh Bhavan statement said.

The Andhra Pradesh Bhavan has set up a 24x7 Control Room in Delhi to assist people from the state who are in border areas, the official added.

Separately, the Telangana government said that 126 persons have reached the Telangana Bhavan so far, with 91 arriving since last midnight.

The evacuees include 50 students from NIT Srinagar, students and faculty from the Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences, employees working in J-K, and students from Lovely Professional University in Punjab, it said.

"Fifty-seven persons have already left for their hometowns after receiving assistance, while the remaining are being accommodated at the Telangana Bhawan," the official stated.

Both state bhavans are providing free food, lodging, medical aid and transportation facilities to the evacuees.

India and Pakistan reached an understanding on May 10, stopping all military actions following the most severe confrontation between the two countries in decades. The escalation was triggered by a terror attack on tourists on April 22 which killed 26 civilians.

