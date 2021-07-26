New Delhi, Jul 26 (PTI) 4baseCare, a precision oncology company in India, and IT services major Wipro on Monday announced their collaboration to develop precision oncology solutions that will improve the affordability and timely availability of gene testing reports for cancer patients.

4baseCare and Wipro will jointly pave the way for cancer patients to gain access to advanced genomic testing at an affordable cost and reduce the turnaround time (TAT) on test results to almost half from current market average of 30 days, a statement said.

The partners will build a framework of efficient, streamlined, and well-regulated workflows for the development of advanced gene panels, it added.

Through this partnership, oncologists, cancer hospitals, and cancer clinics can tap diagnostics and prognostics cancer gene panels at an economical price point. It can help them identify and understand the genetic mutation of cancer, and design treatments to specifically target these mutations, the statement said.

In India, about 7.8 lakh people die due to cancer every year.

According to the National Cancer Registry Program 2020, there were 13.9 lakh cancer cases in India in 2020. By 2025, this number is expected to reach 15.7 lakh.

Precision oncology can prove to be a game-changer for patient recovery, the statement said.

"Nearly after a year of its emergence, the COVID-19 pandemic has led to a death toll of more than 3 lakh people. This is less than half the deaths reported due to cancer – and most of these cases are treatable with early intervention...Both of us (Wipro and 4baseCare) found a common ground to deliver accountable, affordable, and accessible healthcare solutions," 4baseCare founder and CEO Hitesh Goswami said.

With presence in India, Singapore, and other nations, 4baseCare is backed by the genomics leader, Illumina, through their Illumina Accelerator programme.

By partnering with Wipro, 4baseCare will have access to the global company's state-of-the-art genomics lab and top-of-the-line technology platforms to ensure data quality, data security, and regulatory compliance, the statement said.

"R&D is the engine that drives creative and impactful solutions to market. Healthcare R&D has pioneered multiple affordable solutions during the past 18 months. We look forward to partnering with 4baseCare to leverage our R&D Lab facilities and expertise, with the goal of improving outcomes for cancer patients in India,” Supriyo Das, Vice President - Engineering and R&D at Wipro, said.

