Jaipur, Feb 3 (PTI) Five people of a family were killed and eight others injured in a collision between a jeep and a car in Rajasthan's Balotra on Monday, police said.

According to the police, the accident occurred near Payla village on Mega Highway when the family was returning home after seeing a doctor and purchasing some household items.

The car collided head-on into a jeep coming from the opposite direction in which five people of a family were killed and eight others were injured, Balotra SP Hari Shankar said.

Sindhari police have seized both the vehicles and are investigating the cause of the accident.

The deceased were identified as Shivlal Soni (60), his son Shrawan Soni (28), Mandeep Soni (4), Rinku Soni (6 months) and Beauty Soni (25).

The police said that the injured are undergoing treatment at different hospitals. Some of them were referred to Jodhpur owing to their critical condition.

