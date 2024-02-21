New Delhi, Feb 21 (PTI) IT firm 63 Moons Technologies has forayed into cybersecurity in collaboration with global companies in the domain and is planning to set up support infrastructure in each district in the next three years, a top company official said.

63 Moons Technologies Chairman Emeritus Jignesh Shah said the company will provide cybersecurity solutions to consumers, enterprises, and public infrastructure to safeguard the digital economy.

Also Read | NHAI Removes Paytm Payments Bank From List of Authorised Banks for FASTag Services; Know How to Deactivate and Open New FASTag Account.

"We are going to provide a universe of security for the digital economy. Not a single device that is connected to a server should have vulnerability.

"The moment you have one loose connection, the security will be compromised. We have partnered with the world's 10 best cybersecurity firms, from Israel to the US, to develop complete cybersecurity solutions," Shah said.

Also Read | KCET Exam 2024: Registration for Karnataka Common Entrance Test Examination Ends on February 20, Apply Online at kea.kar.nic.in.

The company will offer mobile security solutions for the phone market under the brand name of CYBX, customised enterprise solutions through 63 SATS, and city-to-nation-level security through services under brand name Cyberdome.

63 Moons Technologies has partnered with firms such as Blackberry, Resecurity, Morphisec to build the cyber security solutions.

It has roped former Director General of Israel National Cyber Directorate, Yigal Unna, on its advisory board.

Shah, who went on to be known as "India's Exchange Man" for launching 14 exchanges across six continents, said, "We will have support at each district level in the next three years. If an SME has been attacked, we don't want them to have inaccessible cybersecurity service."

"Therefore, we plan to deploy local support in all districts," he said, adding that the company will set up cyber labs in collaboration with over 60 universities to address the talent crunch in the domain.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)