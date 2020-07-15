Tuticorin, July 15 (PTI): A seven-year-old girl, who went missing from her house on Wednesday morning, was found dead in a remote area later in the day, police said.

Two persons have been arrested in this connection, the police said.

Also Read | After Bryce Dallas Howard, Viola Davis Calls Out Their Oscar-Nominated Movie The Help, Says 'Part of Me Feels Like I Betrayed My People'.

The girl's house was at Kalavalai in Sathankulam, Tuticorin district, and her body was found in the remote location, they said adding that investigation has begun. PTI

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)