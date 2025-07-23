Jammu, Jul 23 (PTI) Two men and a nine-year-old boy were rescued on Wednesday in two separate incidents of flash floods in Samba and Rajouri districts, officials said.

While the men were rescued by NDRF in Samba, the boy was rescued in a joint operation by Army, SDRF and police in the Rajouri district, officials said.

Also Read | Bodoland Lottery Result Today, July 23, 2025: Assam State Lottery Sambad Wednesday Lucky Draw Results Declared, Check Winners List With Ticket Numbers.

According to officials, the two individuals were trapped in a flash flood while they were attempting to cross Basantar river in the district on a tractor, they said.

The NDRF team promptly launched a rescue operation and successfully saved both men from the rising waters after an hour-long operation, they said.

Also Read | Kolkata Fatafat Result Today, July 23, 2025: Kolkata FF Live Winning Numbers Released, Know When and Where To Check Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

In Rajouri, after receiving information, the Army, SDRF, police, and local divers conducted a coordinated rescue operation to save the boy trapped amid the rising waters of a flooded river in Rajouri.

The Army used a chopper to rescue the boy, they said, adding that it took three hours to carry out the joint operation.

The child was grazing his cattle when he got trapped in the middle of the river due to a sudden surge in the water level.

Timely action and seamless coordination ensured the safe evacuation of the boy from the floods, they added.

Meanwhile, locals raised slogans to honour the Army and the rescue team for a successful operation.

(The above story is verified and authored by Press Trust of India (PTI) staff. PTI, India’s premier news agency, employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover almost every district and small town in India.. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)