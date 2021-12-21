New Delhi, Dec 21 (PTI) Minister of State for Electronics and IT Rajeev Chandrasekhar has inaugurated Aadhaar Seva Kendras at Gonda, Varanasi, Saharanpur and Moradabad, an official release said on Tuesday.

Speaking on the occasion, Chandrasekhar said around 313 central government schemes have been notified for using Aadhaar for leak-proof delivery of various social welfare benefits such as PM-KISAN, PM Aawas Yojana, PM Jan Arogya Yojana, PAHAL, MGNREGA, National Social Security Assistance Programme, PDS (in-kind benefits through Aadhaar authentication), among others.

Aadhaar coupled with Jan Dhan Yojana and mobile (JAM trinity) have created a robust platform for accelerating financial inclusion.

The minister further said due to the improvements in the overall law and order and infrastructure like road and air connectivity with new highways and airports coming up, Uttar Pradesh is emerging as a preferred destination for investments.

With four more Aadhaar Seva Kendras opening on Tuesday at Gonda, Varanasi, Saharanpur and Moradabad, Chandrasekhar said the march towards digital Uttar Pradesh will be swifter than before.

