New Delhi, Jun 18 (PTI) Abbott and MSD Pharmaceuticals on Wednesday announced a partnership for distribution of oral anti-diabetic medicines in India.

Under a distribution agreement, Abbott will distribute the oral anti-diabetic medicine sitagliptin, its combination sitagliptin/metformin and the extended-release version of MSD Pharmaceuticals (MSD) in India, the two companies said in a joint statement.

Also Read | Ayatollah Khamenei India Connection: Iran Supreme Leader Traces His Roots to Uttar Pradesh.

MSD's sitagliptin, its combination and extended-release versions are marketed under the brand names Januvia, Janumet and Janumet XR.

Abbott will leverage its broad in-country footprint to continue to make these medicines available to people in India, the statement said.

Also Read | How To Get FASTag Annual Pass? Which Vehicles Can Use It? From Price To Validity, Here’s All You Need To Know.

MSD India Region Managing Director, Rehan A Khan, said that since its introduction in India over 17 years ago, the sitagliptin portfolio has positively impacted the lives of hundreds of thousands of patients across the country and has earned the trust of both doctors and patients.

"Our partnership with Abbott establishes a sustainable business model that will enable us to continue to serve patients throughout India with these diabetes treatments," he added.

India has an estimated 101 million people with diabetes, and 136 million people who are pre-diabetic, and are at a higher risk of developing diabetes in the future, the statement said.

Being a large diversified healthcare company in India, Abbott is uniquely positioned to address some of the most pressing health challenges, particularly non-communicable diseases, which contribute to a considerable burden on the healthcare system, Ambati Venu, vice president for Abbott in India, said.

"We offer a wide range of solutions to help people manage diabetes more effectively, including testing, continuous glucose monitoring, nutrition and a complete diabetes medicines portfolio. Through our extensive presence, we can help people in India better manage their Type 2 diabetes and take control of their health," he added.

Sitagliptin is a Dipeptidyl Peptidase IV Inhibitor (DPP4i) used for the treatment of Type 2 diabetes. It was discovered and developed by MSD Pharmaceuticals and was the first DPP4i to be launched in India in 2008.

The brands under this portfolio continue to be among the leaders in the category, even after the loss of exclusivity, the statement said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)